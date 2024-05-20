Warehouse project slated for South Harrell’s Ferry Road

A 30,000-square-foot warehouse with an office building for one tenant is in the works on South Harrell’s Ferry Road, according to a recently granted $5 million new building permit.

The building will be located between Eastgate Drive and King Arthur Boulevard. A part of the property was previously United Built Homes.

The permit lists Jim Wilson as the property owner. Matthew Landry with Didier Architecture is the project manager, and Centurion Construction Management LLC is the contractor.

A representative from Didier Architecture tells Daily Report that the project’s design phase began around April 2023. April. Before construction begins, a few properties on the site must be demolished.

Landry was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s publication deadline.