Want a tech job? AI skills are the ticket

Nearly one in every four tech job postings is seeking candidates with artificial intelligence skills, according to jobs listing data, as companies increasingly adjust to harness the technology, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The information sector saw the highest rise in demand for workers with AI skills, with 36% of jobs posted in January AI-related. High-tech companies in other sectors looking for staff who can use or build AI algorithms include finance and professional services, like banks and consulting firms.

In industries that hire few tech workers, open IT roles are also increasingly becoming AI-focused. While only a fraction of health care job postings are for tech positions, the share of new tech openings at the beginning of the year that were AI-related was nearly double that of figures from a few years ago.

Read the full story.