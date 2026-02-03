Walmart hits $1 trillion milestone, redefining what a retail giant can be

Walmart has crossed a historic milestone, reaching a $1 trillion market capitalization and becoming the first traditional retailer to join a club long dominated by technology giants, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The surge reflects Wall Street’s growing confidence in Walmart’s transformation from brick-and-mortar powerhouse to e-commerce and logistics force. Investors have rewarded the company’s rapid online growth, same-day delivery expansion now covering most U.S. households, and heavy investments in automation and artificial intelligence that have boosted efficiency while holding workforce levels steady.

The retailer’s rise also mirrors broader consumer behavior, as inflation-weary shoppers increasingly turn to Walmart for low prices, fast delivery and wide selection. Once viewed skeptically as Amazon gained ground, Walmart has spent the past decade reshaping its business, courting higher-income shoppers, and positioning itself as a tech-forward company. The milestone comes amid leadership changes and a stock market shift to the Nasdaq composite, underscoring how profoundly Walmart has reinvented itself—and how sharply it has altered the competitive landscape for global retail.

