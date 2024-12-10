Wall Street is betting on rental homes as a new generation is priced out

As more millennials enter their prime homebuying years and start families, many are finding themselves priced out of the most coveted suburban neighborhoods with top-flight schools and are turning instead to renting upscale single-family homes, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A rush of institutional investors and private equity firms are pouring into the build-to-rent market, a subsector where developers construct neighborhoods of single-family homes for the sole purpose of leasing them to tenants, instead of selling them.

The investors are aiming to capitalize on a growing cohort of people who thought they would become homeowners as they moved to the next stage of life and started families but now increasingly view renting as a more affordable long-term option.

From 2021 to 2023, the share of build-to-rent housing starts doubled to 10% of overall single-family housing, according to the National Association of Realtors’ analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

The trend is also playing out in Baton Rouge. Kairos Living, a Chicago-based single-family home rental company founded in 2019, has been steadily expanding its footprint in the Capital Region. The company acquired newly built homes off Elliott Road in 2023, and just last week, bought seven lots in DSLD-developed residential communities in Livingston Parish.

