Voters will have a say in how the state collects possible royalties from offshore renewables

Along with deciding several high-profile races when they go to the polls in November, Louisiana voters will also determine whether the state will participate in a possible royalty system for offshore renewable energy production, The Center Square reports.

Before the money starts to flow into state coffers, however, federal action is required.

Voters will consider two state constitution amendments governing offshore energy royalty distribution. The two bills, authored by Rep. Joseph Orgeron, R-Cut Off, were signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry on June 19.

House Bill 300 looks to redirect federal revenues “generated from Outer Continental Shelf alternative or renewable energy production sources, including wind energy, solar energy, tidal energy, wave energy, geothermal energy, and other alternative or renewable energy production or sources.” The companion bill, House Bill 305, codifies the shift of federal royalties to the coastal protection fund from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act program if the measure is passed by voters.

