Voters OK putting offshore wind energy revenue into Louisiana coastal projects

Louisiana voters on Tuesday greenlit the constitutional amendment dedicating revenue from offshore-based wind energy projects towards coastal projects, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

A little more than 73% of voters supported the measure, which dedicates revenue to projects to restore the state’s barrier islands and rebuilding wetlands.

There was no organized campaign messaging for or against the constitutional amendment. The most recent polling of Louisiana residents regarding their interest in alternative energy sources was in a June survey from LSU, which showed that residents were supportive of both alternative energy expansion as well as increased oil and gas drilling in coastal areas.

