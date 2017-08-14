Vivid Ink’s Stephen St. Cyr talks do’s and don’ts of growing a business

In recent years, Vivid Ink President Stephen St. Cyr has led his Baton Rouge company through several mergers and acquisitions. He even oversaw the consolidation of the company’s local offices to the former Circuit City Building at Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard.

But despite his success, there are some things St. Cyr would do differently, Business Report details in its new Executive Spotlight Q&A.

“I’ve made lots of mistakes,” he says.

For example, St. Cyr says he wouldn’t have started an electric sign company since electric signs and graphics don’t mix. He also wouldn’t have sold Superior Signs, which was highly successful. After selling the business, St. Cyr started a software company, sold it and then got back into the graphics business with Vivid Ink.

He also wouldn’t run more than one company at a time.

“I opened a bench and billboard advertising company, hair salons and laundromats while I owned Vivid Ink Graphics,” he says. “I realized serial entrepreneurship only takes away from your primary company. All the other companies were good ideas if any had been my main focus but it’s bad idea to have two masters—or businesses—at one time.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A. Here’s a sample of what you will find:

You’ve guided Vivid Ink Graphics through a number of acquisitions and mergers in recent years. What advice would you give other business owners on navigating such deals?

Don’t do any merger/acquisition unless the acquisition makes the overall company stronger, is in your core focus and the numbers make sense. Always remember that you need to be a great company before you acquire a good company. You can’t buy yourself from good to great.

Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.