Victoria’s Toy Station is closing this week after 41 years

After more than four decades in business, Victoria’s Toy Station is closing its doors this week, WAFB-TV reports.

Originally launched in the Catfish Town train station in 1984, Victoria’s Toy Station moved to its current location on Government Street in 1987. The toy store is known for carrying recent releases as well as classic and hard-to-find items.

The business and the property went up for sale for $1.2 million in April, according to Daily Report. The store is set to close on Government Street on Thursday.

Another local toy business called Modern Munchkin Co., currently operating in the Electric Depot, is moving into the yellow house on Government Street later this year.