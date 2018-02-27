Venture Global LNG says Louisiana project on track

A recent slowdown in the global natural gas market has made it difficult for LNG export projects to move forward, but this doesn’t seem to be phasing Venture Global LNG, The American Press reports.

Company officials say they plan to break ground on the local export facility, Calcasieu Pass, within the year after completing the federal permitting process.

“I’m very excited for this project,” says Will Fediw, Venture Global director of marine operations. “We’re confident in our project. The community believes in our project. We have great relationships with the local pilots and Coast Guard and marine stakeholders. It’s looking good.”

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued the project’s notice of schedule in November, setting the company on a path to finish the permitting process midyear. The company plans to break ground by the end of the year and to start operating in 2021, spokeswoman Jessica Wickett says.

