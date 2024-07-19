Utility customers are paying more for less reliable energy

Utility customers across the country are increasingly paying more for less reliable service—a trend driven home by a massive heat wave that has triggered outages around the country in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Utilities across the nation are planning their largest capital investments since World War II as the grid becomes more unstable as a result of age and extreme weather.

After Hurricane Beryl made landfall last week, more than 2.2 million of CenterPoint Energy’s 2.8 million Houston-area customers were without power, marking the company’s largest-ever outage. The company this year sought regulatory approval to raise rates, which have remained relatively flat for the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, demand is poised to soar, with millions of electric vehicles and massive data centers powering artificial intelligence needing to draw power.

Customers of roughly 17 large utility companies may see rate hikes above the rate of inflation between 2022 and 2027, according to Sector & Sovereign Research. Utilities have generally kept rate increases at or below the rate of inflation to reduce the risk of pushback from regulators and customers.

Utilities say significant spending is needed in part to address serious reliability issues. Between 2013 and 2022, the nation’s utility companies recorded a roughly 20% increase in outage frequency, according to the most recent federal data. Outage duration increased by more than 46% over the same period, largely as a result of weather-related disasters.

