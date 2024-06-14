US Supreme Court rejects $326M bankruptcy refund

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that bankrupt companies are not entitled to reimbursement for a disparity in bankruptcy fees that occurred from 2018 to 2020, saying taxpayers are not responsible for the refunds that would add up to hundreds of millions of dollars, Reuters reports.

Congress had intended to raise rates uniformly, the court ruled in a 6-3 opinion, and had already addressed the disparity by raising rates in two states that briefly charged lower fees. Giving refunds to every debtor in the other 48 states—where 98% of large bankruptcies were filed —would cost taxpayers $326 million and cause “extreme disruption” to bankruptcy courts across the U.S., Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote for the majority.

The challenge stems from a 2017 law that increased the quarterly fees paid by large companies to fund the U.S. Trustee, the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog. After the law went into effect, North Carolina and Alabama opted out of the U.S. Trustee program and declined to impose a matching fee increase in their bankruptcy courts, causing a disparity that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in 2022.

