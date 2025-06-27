US Supreme Court pushes Louisiana congressional map ruling to next term

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed a ruling in Callais v. Louisiana, a case challenging the state’s new congressional map that adds a second majority-Black district, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The court will instead hear additional arguments this fall and has requested further briefing.

By delaying a decision, which isn’t likely to come until next spring, the court all but ensured that a new congressional map, if necessary, would not be in place until the 2028 election.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill says the state welcomes the chance to further argue its position. In a dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the delay, saying the court should act promptly.

The case was brought by non-Black voters who claim the new map violates their rights. The court’s pause leaves Louisiana’s redistricting battle unresolved as the broader debate over race and representation continues.

Read the full story.