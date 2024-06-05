US services sector sees strongest growth in nine months 

The U.S. services sector expanded in May by the most in nearly a year, powered by the largest monthly gain in a measure of business activity since 2021, Bloomberg reports.

The Institute for Supply Management’s composite gauge of services jumped 4.4 points, the most since the start of last year, to 53.8. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and the May figure exceeded all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“Employment challenges remain, primarily attributed to difficulties in backfilling positions and controlling labor expenses,” says Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

“The majority of respondents indicate that inflation and the current interest rates are an impediment to improving business conditions.”

Thirteen services industries reported growth in May, led by real estate and health care. Five sectors, including retail trade, noted a decline.

