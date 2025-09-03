US Rep. Julia Letlow is out of the running as LSU’s next leader

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, long seen as a leading contender to succeed William Tate as LSU president, has withdrawn from consideration, The Center Square writes.

Letlow, a Republican whose congressional district includes LSU, announced her decision Wednesday during a Baton Rouge radio interview, saying “now is not the right time” to pursue the role. A former University of Louisiana at Monroe administrator, Letlow entered politics in 2021 after the death of her husband, Luke Letlow, and has since secured two re-elections.

Her move leaves the field wide open as LSU formally begins accepting applications for its top post, which will remain a combined president and chancellor role despite earlier speculation about splitting the jobs.

The opening has already attracted speculation around several Louisiana leaders, including McNeese President Wade Rousse―backed by Gov. Jeff Landry ally Lee Mallett―and interim LSU President Matt Lee. With the posting live on HigherEdJobs.com, LSU’s search is expected to draw national candidates for one of the state’s most influential leadership positions.

