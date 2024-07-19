US regional banks see profits squeezed by deposit costs, low demand for loans

Several U.S. midsized and regional banks reported a fall in their second-quarter profit, as income from charging customers interest was squeezed by higher deposit costs and tepid demand for loans, Reuters reports.

Most U.S. banks are expecting a decline in net interest income this year as high interest rates have impeded loan activity, while efforts to retain customers have pushed up deposit costs.

High interest rates, an uncertain economic outlook and alternative financing continue to soften demand for traditional bank lending,” says Chris Stanley, banking industry practice lead at Moody’s.

Net interest margin, a key measure of banking profitability that takes into account earnings from interest on loans and payments on deposits, also contracted across the industry for the third straight quarter.

