US losing construction jobs but port and energy growth helps to shield Louisiana

The U.S. construction industry shed another 7,000 jobs in August, marking the third consecutive month of employment declines, The Center Square reports.

Nationwide, both residential and nonresidential building activity posted losses, with residential construction down 6,100 jobs and nonresidential building and specialty trades also slipping, according to federal data analyzed by Associated Builders and Contractors.

Heavy and civil engineering construction was a rare bright spot, adding 2,300 jobs, largely tied to port improvements and energy infrastructure projects—key growth areas in Louisiana. The state’s construction sector, its seventh-largest employer with roughly 139,000 workers, remains critical to the economy, accounting for 7% of the workforce. Despite modest year-over-year gains, momentum has slowed, with industry employment up just 0.7% across the nation since 2024.

Analysts point to rising material costs—iron and steel prices are up nearly 10%—shrinking spending, and immigration policy pressures as ongoing challenges. Still, contractors remain cautiously optimistic about the next six months.

