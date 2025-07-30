US ends tariff-free status for small imports 

The White House announced on Wednesday that the U.S. is suspending its “de minimis” exemption, which allowed low-value commercial shipments to be shipped to the country without facing tariffs, Reuters reports.

Packages valued at or under $800 sent to the U.S. will now face “all applicable duties” starting next month, according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump previously targeted packages from China and Hong Kong, and the White House said the recently signed tax and spending bill repealed the legal basis for the de minimis exemption worldwide starting on July 1, 2027.

“Trump is acting more quickly to suspend the de minimis exemption than the OBBBA requires, to deal with national emergencies and save American lives and businesses now,” the White House says in a fact sheet, referring to the bill known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Goods shipped through the postal system will face one of two tariffs: either an “ad valorem duty” equal to the effective tariff rate of the package’s country of origin or, for six months, a specific tariff of $80 to $200 depending on the country of origin’s tariff rate.

