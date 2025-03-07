US employers created this many jobs last month

The U.S. continued to generate jobs at a steady pace in February, offering reassurances that the labor market has remained relatively stable since President Trump took office, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The U.S. added a seasonally adjusted 151,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department reported Friday, slightly below the gain of 170,000 jobs economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected to see. The figures were better than the 125,000 jobs added in January.

The unemployment rate, which is based on a separate survey from the jobs figures, rose to 4.1% from 4%.

Economists believe that the cuts to federal government jobs that have come since Trump took office came too late to be captured in the February figures. But the report did show a loss of 10,000 federal government jobs over the month, unusual both because it is a decline and because it is such a large one.

