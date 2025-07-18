US drillers increase oil and gas rig count for the first time in months

U.S. energy firms added seven oil and gas rigs this week, marking the first increase in 12 weeks and the biggest weekly gain since December, Reuters reports.

The total rig count now stands at 544, according to Baker Hughes, though that’s still 7% below last year. Oil rigs fell by two to their lowest count since September 2021, while gas rigs surged by nine—their largest weekly jump since July 2023.

Notably, the Haynesville shale region in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas saw its rig count rise by three to 41, the highest since March. Meanwhile, Texas and the Permian Basin posted declines, both hitting lows not seen since 2021.

Producers remain cautious amid weaker oil prices, with capital spending expected to dip 3% in 2025. Still, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts record crude and gas production next year, driven in part by a projected 68% rise in natural gas prices after sharp declines in 2024.

