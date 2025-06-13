US consumer sentiment on the rise heading into summer

U.S. consumer sentiment surged in early June, marking the biggest monthly jump since January 2024, as inflation expectations eased and economic outlooks brightened, Bloomberg writes.

The University of Michigan’s sentiment index climbed 8.3 points to 60.5—beating all forecasts—while consumers expect prices to rise at a 5.1% rate over the next year, down from 6.6% in May.

The improvement reflects waning anxiety over protectionist trade policies and a rebound in personal finance expectations, which saw their largest increase in over three years.

Though overall sentiment remains below 2023 levels, the data suggests Americans are regaining some confidence despite ongoing tariff uncertainty. Notably, sentiment rose across party lines, with Republicans reaching confidence levels not seen since 2020.

