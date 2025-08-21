US cities are reshaping their shorelines in the name of climate resilience

Cities nationwide are reimagining their waterfronts, blending resilience planning with economic development as climate change accelerates extreme weather risks, The Wall Street Journal writes.

From Seattle’s $1 billion overhaul of its Puget Sound shoreline to projects underway in New York, Boston, Chicago, and smaller cities like Norfolk, Virginia, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, urban leaders are investing in infrastructure designed to withstand floods, storm surges and even earthquakes.

Seattle’s redevelopment includes replacing a century-old seawall, building a new pedestrian promenade and integrating salmon-friendly features to restore marine life. Boston’s “Climate Ready” guidelines raised seawalls, redesigned parks to flood strategically and added retention systems to prevent overwhelmed pipes. Many of these projects incorporate permeable pavements, bioswales, and elevated green spaces to reduce damage while boosting real estate values and public access.

Still, challenges remain—from funding gaps to pushback over lost waterfront access. Advocates argue the stakes are clear: Waterfronts are long-term assets that demand proactive investment to secure both ecosystems and local economies.

Read the full story.