Upskilling employees is the new company playbook for retention

Upskilling is one of the most overlooked competitive advantages in today’s economy, as companies grapple with rapid technological change and an accelerating skills gap, Inc. writes.

The article argues that traditional training programs focused on current job performance no longer suffice when nearly 40% of today’s skills could be obsolete by 2030. Instead, high-growth organizations are embedding continuous learning into their culture, seeing measurable payoffs in innovation, productivity and retention.

Firms with strong learning cultures are significantly more likely to develop new products, achieve higher profits and avoid the steep costs of employee turnover. Leaders are also using upskilling to prepare teams for the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence, helping workers adapt rather than be displaced.

Case studies highlight how investing in existing employees—through education, cross-functional exposure and shared AI experimentation—can strengthen operations without costly hiring sprees. The takeaway is clear: Companies that grow their people are far better positioned to grow their business.

