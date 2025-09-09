Upon further review: Last year’s labor market was weaker than reported

The U.S. job market was much weaker in 2024 and early this year than originally reported, adding to concerns about the health of the nation’s economy.

Employers added 911,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the year that ended in March 2025, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

The department issues the so-called benchmark revisions every year. They are intended to better account for new businesses and ones that have gone out of business. The numbers issued Tuesday are preliminary. Final revisions will come out in February 2026.

The revision shows that leisure and hospitality firms, which include hotels and restaurants, added 176,000 fewer jobs than originally reported, professional and business services companies 158,000 fewer, and retailers 126,000 fewer.

The report comes after the department reported Friday that the economy generated just 22,000 jobs in August, adding to fears that President Donald Trump’s economic policies, including massive and unpredictable taxes on imports, have created so much uncertainty that businesses are reluctant to hire.

