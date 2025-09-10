Upgrades at agencies drive up state’s technology spending

Louisiana’s technology spending has surged nearly 18% over three years, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The state’s spending on technology increased from $554.4 million in fiscal 2022 to $652.5 million in 2024, according to a new report from the Legislative Auditor’s office. The growth reflects major upgrades and mandated projects across state agencies.

The Department of Health accounted for the largest increase, up $34.2 million (24.5%) as it upgraded systems to manage Medicaid disenrollments following the COVID-19 emergency. The Department of Children and Family Services saw spending climb $14.5 million (15.9%) as it digitized records and modernized operations.

Other sharp increases came from the Department of Corrections (up 47%), Wildlife and Fisheries (41%), and the Secretary of State’s office (55%), which cited costs tied to mailing notices about redistricting.

Officials say the higher costs stem from both modernization and compliance requirements, with the Office of Technology Services handling much of the work.

