Update: Who’s qualified for the November ballot so far

The sign-up period for Louisiana’s Nov. 6 primary election began Wednesday and runs through the end of today. The top of the ballot will include all six U.S. House races and a race to fill the open secretary of state’s seat. The candidates who have qualified so far are:

Secretary of State: A.G. Crowe, R-Pearl River; Renee Fontenot Free, D-Baton Rouge; Julie Stokes, R-Metairie; “Rick” Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge; Thomas Kennedy III, R-Metairie.

U.S. House, 1st District: Jim Francis, D-Covington; Howard Kearney, Libertarian-Mandeville; Tammy Savoie, D-New Orleans; Steve Scalise (incumbent), R-Jefferson; Frederick “Ferd” Jones, I-Hammond; Lee Ann Dugas, D-Kenner.

U.S. House, 2nd District: Cedric Richmond (incumbent), D-New Orleans; Shawndra Rodriguez, no party, Baton Rouge; Jesse Schmidt, no party, Gretna; and Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, I-New Orleans.

U.S. House, 3rd District: Rob Anderson, D-DeQuincy; Mildred “Mimi” Methvin, D-Lafayette; Larry Rader, D-New Iberia; Verone Thomas, D-Lake Charles; “Josh” Guillory, R-Lafayette; Clay Higgins (incumbent), R-Port Barre; Aaron J. Andrus, Libertarian-Westlake.

U.S. House 4th District: Mark David Halverson, no party, Bossier City; “Mike” Johnson (incumbent), R-Bossier City; Ryan Trundle, D-Shreveport.

U.S. House, 5th District: Ralph Abraham (incumbent), R-Archibald. Jessee Carlton Fleenor, D-Loranger.

U.S. House, 6th District: Justin DeWitt, D-Baton Rouge; Devin Lance Graham, I-Gonzales; Garret Graves (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; “Andie” Saizan, D-Springfield.

Louisiana Supreme Court, 1st District: Greg Guidry (incumbent), R-New Orleans; Richard Ducote, R-Covington.

Public Service Commission: Craig Greene (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge.

See all candidates in the Secretary of State database.