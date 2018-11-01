Upcoming Bon Carré auction generating lots of interest

In recent days, potential bidders have been calling, emailing and paying visits in person to the Bon Carré Business Center, which goes up for a three-day online auction beginning Monday.

Broker Bill Sanders of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, which is helping market the property, says there’s been lots of interest in the 713,000-square-foot property, which was taken back by its lender in August after longtime owner Commercial Properties Realty Trust defaulted on a $36.1 million mortgage.

The property is not expected to fetch nearly that much at auction. The minimum bid is set at just $12 million, though a more likely sale price would be somewhere between $18 million to $24 million.

Both local and out-of-state investors have expressed interest in the property, according to Sanders, who believes a buyer would want to keep Bon Carré, with its 68% occupancy rate, in operation as a business park.

“I still think its highest and best use is as a high-density office park,” he says. “It’s not as if Bon Carré is a blighted property. It’s brimming with activity and there is nothing else like it from an office standpoint.”

A new owner could bring amenities to the center that would enhance its value—restaurants and a health club, for instance.

“Even if we don’t get a bid that the bank is willing to accept, we will continue to work on attracting those kinds of tenants,” he says.

The online auction, which is being conducted by California-based Ten-X Commercial, was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was pushed back to give bidders more time to visit the property. Participation requires a minimum $50,000 deposit.