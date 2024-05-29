Unemployment is rising in most metros

Unemployment rates were higher in more than three-quarters of metropolitan areas in the US last month compared with a year ago, Bloomberg reports.

The jobless rate climbed in 305 of the 389 metropolitan areas in April, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. The rates fell in 56 places, and were unchanged in 28.

In the Baton Rouge metro, rates dropped from last month but were still higher than what they were a year ago. Baton Rouge reported a 3.0% unemployment rate for April, while Louisiana as a whole reported a 3.4% unemployment rate.

Roughly 10% of metropolitan areas saw the unemployment rate rise a full percentage point or more over the past year. Among the 51 largest metropolitan areas, nine cities surpassed the US jobless rate of 3.9%. Las Vegas topped the list at 5.2%, while California had six areas that were among those with the highest rates.

