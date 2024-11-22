Unemployment claims in Louisiana are rising again

Initial unemployment claims in Louisiana continue to rise, according to the latest figures, bucking national trends as claims across the nation fell last week.

There were 1,733 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending Nov. 16, a 13% increase from the week prior. Despite the increase, claims are still roughly 12.4% lower than what they were last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, slightly increased to 1,603.

Continued claims increased for a second consecutive week, growing 11% from the prior week to 11,436 for the week ending Nov. 16. Continued claims also remain 11% lower this year than the same period last year.