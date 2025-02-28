Unemployment benefits claims are rising in Louisiana

After two consecutive weeks of drops, initial jobless claims in Louisiana rose last week, according to the latest available figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Initial unemployment claims rose 6.1% in Louisiana for the week ending Feb. 22 as compared to the previous week. Initial claims are also 17.1% higher than they were during the same period last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, rose 10.5% to 1,644.

The rise in claims follows national trends. The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week.

Also following national trends, continued claims in Louisiana dropped 2.7% for the week ending Feb. 22.

