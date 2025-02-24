Understanding the debate over St. George’s Home Rule Charter

St. George’s proposed Home Rule Charter, set to go before voters on March 29, is stirring debate even among current officials of the newly incorporated city.

If approved by voters, the charter would establish a council-manager form of government for St. George, different from the mayor-council form of government used in Baton Rouge and many other Louisiana municipalities.

Under the proposed model, a city manager would be appointed by a seven-member city council and approved by the mayor. The city manager would act essentially as the city’s CEO, overseeing all day-to-day operations.

Chris Rials, treasurer for the St. George Transition District, says the Home Rule Charter is “bloated and bureaucratic beyond comprehension.” In his view, the proposed model would overcomplicate city governance and come with unnecessary costs.

“In my research, I haven’t found another city in America that has a full-time city manager overseeing a full-time primary managing contractor that also has a full-time mayor with no executive authority who’s mainly an adviser,” Rials tells Daily Report.

According to Rials, St. George’s mayoral salary of $160,000 would make the city’s mayor the highest-paid council-managed mayor in the nation. He says his research has found that the average mayoral salary for a council-managed city is under $25,000. He adds that his findings show St. George City Council members’ $36,000 salaries are also well above the average salaries of council members in other council-managed cities, and that a city manager could make somewhere in the ballpark of $250,000 per year.

Rials would personally prefer to see St. George continue to operate under Louisiana’s Lawrason Act, as nearby Central does, before making a decision on a charter.

“There’s no rush,” Rials says. “Let the first elected mayor and the first elected council see what works, and then they would be in a position to have a more informed perspective on a Home Rule Charter.”

But Andrew Murrell, chair of the St. George Transition District and candidate for St. George City Council, argues that the proposed model ensures accountability, efficiency and long-term stability for the new city. He says the charter was carefully crafted and unanimously supported by an 11-member commission that included individuals with diverse perspectives.

“What we looked at was a model of checks and balances, not unlike our federal government, where the mayor is not the end-all be-all for decisions all the time,” Murrell told Daily Report in late January.

On the issue of salaries, Ryan Heck, chairman of the St. George Charter Commission, calls the controversy “manufactured drama.”

“After public input, the mayor’s salary was reduced to $160,000, with council members receiving $36,000—appropriate for a city of 86,000 residents,” Heck wrote in a letter to Business Report late last month.

Under a typical council-manager form of government, a chief elected official such as a mayor and an elected council are responsible for developing policy while a professional manager runs day-to-day operations, according to the International City/County Management Association. Under a typical mayor-council form of government, a chief elected official serves as the head of government and possesses significant administrative authority while an elected council serves as a legislative body. Baton Rouge currently uses a “strong mayor” mayor-council form of government, though there have been efforts to change that.

According to the ICMA’s 2018 Municipal Form of Government Survey, 40% of local governments with at least 2,500 residents use a council-manager form of government and 38% use a mayor-council form of government.