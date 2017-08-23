UberEats to launch in Baton Rouge

In the latest win for people who are reluctant to leave their couches, UberEats—a food delivery service from the ride-sharing firm Uber—is rolling out into Baton Rouge.

“We’re excited to launch in Baton Rouge soon, bringing a way for people to get the food they love at Uber speed,” an UberEats spokesperson says in a statement. “Stay tuned for more information.”

The company declined to provide a timeline or any other details, but the move is part of the service’s expansion into 30 college campuses this semester, including LSU. It will also bring competition to Waitr, the Lake Charles-based food delivery service that has dominated the Baton Rouge market and expanded rapidly in recent years.

Uber’s service operates on a mobile app as well as a website that lets users remotely order food for delivery. The platform operates much in the same way the ride-sharing platform does, through which users request a ride and handle everything from tracking to payment via their smartphones.

Uber expanded its ride-sharing service into Baton Rouge around three years ago. Around the same time, the company launched its food delivery platform in California and has since expanded to more than 100 cities, according to its website. UberEats says the average order takes 35 minutes and tipping is not necessary.

—Sam Karlin