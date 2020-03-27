U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, LABI’s Stephen Waguespack to explain federal coronavirus aid package during ‘Business Report’ webcast

Congress is expected to pass the $2 trillion federal stimulus package today, and President Donald Trump says he’ll quickly sign it. Once approved, the question becomes, what are the details of the CARES Act and how can it help Baton Rouge business owners and employees?

To help answer that question, Congressman Garret Graves and LABI President Stephen Waguespack will participate in a Business Report webcast, explaining key provisions of the CARES Act and how businesses can qualify and apply for assistance. The “Business Report Intelligence Webcast: Explaining the federal coronavirus package and what it means for your business” will be held via Zoom on Thursday, April 2, at 8:30 a.m. The event, sponsored by Cornerstone, is free, but attendance is limited to 500 audience members. Questions, via Zoom’s Q&A feature, will be taken during the event.

To register for the live webcast, click here.

A video replay of the event will be available afterward through Daily Report and Businessreport.com.