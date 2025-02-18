Two tracts of vacant land in Zachary fetch a combined $1.9M

Nearly 240 acres of vacant land in Zachary changed hands Tuesday for $1.9 million, according to a deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

GDE Tiger Drilling LLC purchased two tracts totaling roughly 239 acres on Mount Pleasant Road near Salvant Road from a group of family trusts, sales documents show. Slade Priest of Southern States Realty brokered the deal for both sides.

Priest tells Daily Report there are no immediate plans for the property other than for the owner to store equipment there.

Online business filings list Gregory Elliott as the manager of GDE Tiger Drilling LLC. The company is a subsidiary of GDE Companies, which includes Lafayette-based GDE Investments and GDE Tiger Petroleum.

Elliott is the founder and former president of Workstrings International LLC, an oil field equipment rental company based in Broussard. He established the company in 1997 and served as its president until 2021.

Elliott was unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.