Two things to watch for Baton Rouge’s student housing market

The student housing market in Baton Rouge, which has seen a recent boom in construction—especially of complexes with increasingly luxurious amenities—has two new forces working against it.

Those are: 1) the fall enrollment numbers released this week by LSU show a drop in students for the second year in a row, and 2) LSU will require most freshmen to live on campus starting next fall, a move that could funnel hundreds more students to on-campus housing.

Both are bad news for student housing developers, who in recent years have erected building after building, especially along the Burbank Drive corridor.

Craig Davenport, a commercial real estate appraiser with Cook, Moore & Associates who has studied the multifamily market in the area, says the additional product coming online in recent years is outpacing student enrollment. Eventually, the market will take a hit.

“Fewer students means fewer tenants to rent student housing apartments,” Davenport says, noting the discrepancy between enrollment and new beds is “not a good sign” for the market.

From 2010 to 2016, more than 6,000 beds have been added to the student housing market in Baton Rouge, by Davenport’s count, compared to an enrollment increase of less than 3,000.

And new beds closer to campus—including more than 1,500 at Nicholson Gateway, a 28-acre mixed-use development—could pull more students away from complexes farther from campus.

Jose Aviles, LSU’s chief enrollment officer, cites a natural “ebb and flow” of enrollment for the drop in students this year and last. He also notes the uncertainty surrounding TOPS, the popular free tuition program that was cut last year before being fully funded for the fall.

“I don’t think that there is a general concern or trend we’re looking at in terms of downturn or enrollment,” Aviles says. “It’s just kind of the nature of how enrollment works.”

—Sam Karlin