Two new chain locations top next week’s Planning Commission agenda

The proposed plans for a pair of national chains near West Lee and Burbank Drives will be reviewed at Monday night’s Planning Commission meeting.

Plans for a 7 Brew Coffee and a Panda Express restaurant are slated for the steadily growing area.

The proposed location would be the fifth Panda Express site in the Capital Region.

There are five 7 Brew locations in Louisiana: Essen Lane, Gonzales, Walker and two in Hammond.

Plans to build an outdoor shooting range on River Road near L’Auberge Casino were deferred to the November meeting.

Multiple items have been passed along to the St. George Planning and Zoning Commission, EBR Assistant Planning Director Vance Baldwin tells Daily Report. Those include a pair of filings at University Club to add 130 lots in the community and a request to create a residential flag lot minor subdivision on a 26-acre tract near Old World Drive.

The St. George Planning and Zoning meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s EBR Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall. See the full agenda.