Two more retail centers on Lee Drive change hands

A pair of retail centers on Lee Drive near the Highland Road intersection changed hands in two transactions totaling $2.7 million, according to deals filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Karan and Krunal Patel purchased the center at 320 Lee Drive through Shree Geeta 320 LLC from Extreme Car Wash Lee Drive LLC for $1.5 million in one transaction. Evelyn Wendt represented the seller. The retail center has three tenants: Rice & Roux, Vera Nails & Spa and Eloise Market and Cakery.

In a separate transaction, the Patel brothers purchased the center containing tenants Delicious Donuts, Baskin Robbins, and Herbalife Tiger Nutrition through Shree Bella 216 Lee LLC from Isle of Louisiane Car Wash LLC for $1.2 million. Wendt represented the seller.

In a deal reported Thursday by Daily Report, Karan and Krunal Patel also bought the Lee Drive retail center across from St. James Place for $1.7 million.