Two more governors join energy coalition co-founded by Gov. Landry

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday joined the Governors’ Coalition for Energy Choice.

The coalition was formed by Gov. Jeff Landry and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in September with a stated goal of tackling high energy costs and inflation by helping state leaders enact “smart energy policies.”

The coalition’s priorities, according to a statement, include:

Promoting “energy choice,” or the ability for consumers to choose energy suppliers that meet their budgets and needs.

Minimizing permitting and other regulatory barriers.

Limiting “expensive” energy mandates.

Focusing on the affordability and reliability of energy infrastructure.

Coordinating energy resource and environmental management.

When the coalition was first formed, Landry and Sununu reached out to 24 of their fellow governors to invite them to join the effort. Of those, eight joined: Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The addition of Ivey and Reeves brings the coalition’s total membership to 12. The group’s membership consists entirely of Republicans; it’s unclear how many Democratic governors, if any, were invited to join the effort.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gov. Reeves and Gov. Ivey to our coalition,” a statement from Landry reads. “Their expertise and commitment to affordable, reliable energy will be invaluable as we work together to shape energy policies that benefit all Americans.”