Two local restaurants are exiting Electric Depot 

Family-owned sister restaurants Bōru Ramen and Sweet Society are leaving the Electric Depot this year.

The Asian concepts will be closing those locations on Dec. 1 with plans to reopen in January on Essen Lane in the former Copeland’s of New Orleans building. This will be a temporary location, owner Patrick Wong says, as he builds a permanent new home for both businesses. The Wong family―also owners of Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill―purchased the vacant building on Essen in 2022 for $1.7 million.

“Bōru and Sweet Society have always been sister companies, connected by more than just shared values,” Wong tells Daily Report. “Our new space on Essen allows us to continue that synergy while adding an exciting third concept to the mix. Having all three together will create a cohesive experience for our guests.”

Beginning next year, the ramen and Asian dessert shop will be in the same building along with an undisclosed concept the Wongs plan to reveal soon. Sweet Society will have a limited menu at the new location and will discontinue taiyaki and soft serve once departing Electric Depot. Bōru and Sweet Society were among the first tenants to open at Electric Depot in 2020.

“As our brands continue to evolve, we’re looking for opportunities to expand and bring fresh, unique experiences to Baton Rouge,” Wong says. “This move allows us to build on our vision and better serve our community.”