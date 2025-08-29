Twenty years after Katrina, Trump’s FEMA policies face scrutiny

Two decades after Hurricane Katrina raised serious questions about the nation’s ability to prepare for and respond to natural disasters, some current and former employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency say President Donald Trump’s administration is moving emergency management policy backward, The Hill reports.

In the wake of Katrina, the nation dramatically overhauled its emergency response policies, including through legislation named after the storm: the Post Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act, or PKEMRA.

The Trump administration is now seeking new changes to FEMA, arguing that more money and power should be given to the states. The president once floated shutting FEMA down entirely, though officials in his administration have since shifted their tone to push for reforms over closure.

But even that push is generating pushback from current and former FEMA employees.

One group of such employees issued a letter this week contending that the leadership structures and processes FEMA is adopting “echo the conditions PKEMRA was designed to prevent.”

One staffer who signed the letter and was subsequently put on leave says the biggest issue she has seen is inadequate staffing: “We’ve lost a lot of invaluable institutional knowledge. We have lost a lot of workers who knew so much about how things work, about how little day-to-day things work, who had good working relationships with outside entities.”

