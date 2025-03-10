Trump’s transportation secretary ends Biden’s ‘social justice’ infrastructure agenda

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Monday rescinded Biden-era memos that he says called on state agencies to factor a “social justice and environmental agenda” into infrastructure project decisions.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration issued two memos—in 2021 and 2023—about using bipartisan infrastructure law funding and including “disadvantaged and under-represented groups in the planning, project selection, and design process” for updates to the nation’s roads, highways, bridges, transportation hubs and other key infrastructure. The memos said to make these updates while also keeping in mind environmental impacts and a changing climate.

Duffy’s office says in a statement that the memos “added meritless and costly burdens related to greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiatives.”

“The previous administration flouted Congress in an attempt to push a radical social and environmental agenda on the American people,” Duffy adds. “This was an act of federal overreach. It stops now.”

