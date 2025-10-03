Trump’s planned $100,000 H-1B visa fee has employers on edge

Employers are bracing for major disruptions as the Trump administration moves to impose a $100,000 fee on high-skilled H-1B visa approvals, The Washington Post writes.

The program, widely used by tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft, also supports health care, education and nonprofit sectors. Critics warn the steep fee could deter applications, freeze hiring plans, or push companies to seek alternatives at a time when U.S. demand for talent is at a premium.

Options range from offshoring and remote hiring to pursuing other visas such as O-1, TN, or L-1, or even fast-tracking green cards for top-tier candidates. Some firms are exploring “borderless” hiring models that gained traction during the pandemic. Immigration attorneys say businesses are weighing whether to gamble on filing without the fee, shift strategy or pause hiring until the policy is clarified.

For now, many employers remain in wait-and-see mode as litigation and political debate loom.

Read the full story.