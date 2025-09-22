Trump’s new $100K H-1B visa fee is sparking debate

The Trump administration’s new $100,000 H-1B visa fee is billed as a way to protect U.S. workers, but economists warn it could backfire, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Research shows H-1B workers boost innovation, productivity and wages for many Americans, especially in STEM fields. While some native-born computer programmers might benefit from reduced competition, others could face job losses or wage stagnation if companies offshore work.

Economists caution that sudden restrictions could cause major disruptions, with Rutgers’ Jennifer Hunt warning the policy risks shutting down the H-1B system entirely—hurting universities, tech firms and the broader economy. Nearly three-quarters of H-1B visas in 2023 went to Indian workers, with Amazon the top employer.

Critics argue the program displaces U.S. tech talent, especially amid industry layoffs and AI upheaval. But most research suggests immigrant workers complement, rather than replace, U.S. workers. The White House cites studies showing limited wage pressure, but downplayed broader benefits H-1B visas bring.

Read the full story.