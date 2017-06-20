Trump’s budget not final word on funding for Louisiana tourism, Higgins says

When U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins met with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Lafayette Mayor Joel Robideaux and southwest Louisiana tourism officials Monday, the conversation repeatedly turned to money.

The Town Talk reports President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget zeroes out some lines of funding proposed for coastal restoration, national heritage areas in Louisiana or the state’s partnership with BrandUSA, which markets states to potential international visitors.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without our partners, our commitment and BrandUSA and the dollars it has put into marketing Louisiana,” says Kyle Edmiston, assistant secretary of the state Office of Tourism.

Higgins, who represents the 3rd District of Louisiana, assured the group that budget won’t be the final word for Louisiana.

“We feel very confident funding for (Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act) will be in any budget that passes the House,” Higgins says.

The group also discussed maintaining the Open Skies Agreement, reinstating and raising a passenger facility charge at airports and other ways to grow tourism.

Some of those efforts already have begun, with Nungesser discussing a new statewide Bass Trail, an ambassador program and a campaign encouraging Louisianans to “staycation.”

“Tourism in Louisiana has been a cornerstone of economic stability,” Higgins says. “It’s very important we maintain a focus on what we can do to continue the healthy tradition and on what we can do to help it to grow.”

