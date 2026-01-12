Trump threatens to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela

After ExxonMobil’s CEO publicly acknowledged the barriers involved in doing business in Venezuela, President Donald Trump said he may block the company from drilling in the country, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Speaking to reporters traveling with him aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he would “probably be inclined to keep Exxon out.”

Exxon CEO Darren Woods described Venezuela as currently “uninvestable” during a meeting with oil executives at the White House on Friday, saying significant changes to the country’s commercial frameworks, legal system and hydrocarbon laws are needed. Woods did, however, express confidence that the Trump administration would be able to address those issues.

“I didn’t like their response,” Trump said. “They’re playing too cute.”

