Trump says Meta data center will make Louisiana a national hub for AI

President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry say Meta’s massive artificial intelligence data center in Richland Parish will transform the state into a national AI hub, according to USA Today Network.

Trump, speaking at a Cabinet meeting this week, said Meta will expand its initial $10 billion investment to $50 billion. He held up a rendering provided by CEO Mark Zuckerberg showing the center’s footprint superimposed over Manhattan, saying the scale helped explain the massive price tag.

Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce founder Scott Franklin calls the project transformational for the region and the state.

Meta’s data center, already the largest economic development project in Louisiana history, is under construction and set to be completed in 2028. The facility will be at least four times larger than the company’s other AI centers.

Meta executive Kevin Janda previously said the Louisiana project will play a key role in advancing the company’s AI technology and connecting “billions of people around the world.”

The Louisiana Public Service Commission last week approved Entergy’s plan to build three natural gas plants to power the center.

