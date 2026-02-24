Trump expected to unveil affordability measures during State of the Union

President Donald Trump plans to use his State of the Union address to make an aggressive economic case to voters, arguing the country is strong, prosperous and respected as it approaches its 250th anniversary, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The speech is expected to highlight last year’s Republican tax cuts, efforts to lower prescription drug prices and a new push to codify his health care framework shifting subsidies directly to consumers.

The address comes at a delicate moment. Polls show broad dissatisfaction with the economy and persistent concerns about inflation, even as price pressures cool and growth shows signs of slowing. Trump is expected to roll out additional affordability measures, including agreements requiring tech companies to shoulder higher electricity costs tied to new AI data centers, aiming to shield consumers from rate hikes.

Set against a recent Supreme Court setback on tariffs and rising geopolitical tensions, the speech doubles as a midterm strategy reset, reframing economic stewardship as the centerpiece of his reelection argument.

