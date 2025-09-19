Trump considers jump-starting US manufacturing through $550B fund 

President Trump’s administration is weighing a sweeping plan to revive U.S. manufacturing by leveraging a $550 billion investment fund created through trade negotiations with Japan, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The proposal would target semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, energy, critical minerals, nuclear power, pipelines and shipbuilding, with companies potentially gaining expedited regulatory reviews and long-term federal leases.

A memorandum of understanding grants Trump wide latitude to direct spending, splitting project costs with Japan but giving the U.S. up to 90% of profits. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who would chair the fund’s committee, has touted the effort as fueling factory construction “at a scale never seen before.”

The plan reflects Trump’s broader push to expand government influence over industry, adding to moves like securing a stake in Intel and a “golden share” in U.S. Steel. Yet hurdles remain, including questions about Japan’s commitment, industry skepticism and concerns in Congress over government intervention in the private sector.

Read the full story.