Trump approval rating slips to 57% in Louisiana

President Donald Trump’s approval rating in Louisiana has declined since the beginning of his term as a growing percentage of registered voters sour on his presidency, according to a new national report.

Morning Consult’s “Tracking Trump” report, released this morning, shows the president’s approval rating in the Bayou State dropped to 57% last month, down from 59% in January 2017.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Louisiana voters disapproving of the president’s performance has increased to 38%, up from 28% at the beginning of his term. The poll has a 3% margin of error.

“Tracking Trump” is an interactive, month-by-month look at the president’s approval ratings in every state. Morning Consult first released the president’s monthly approval ratings in every state in September. The updated report includes data gathered from 802,543 surveys conducted from Oct. 1 to Jan. 29 in each state and Washington, D.C.

Trump’s approval rating has risen in most states since September, largely driven by Republican support. He received a bump in key battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, Indiana and Pennsylvania—though he’s still underwater in many of them heading into this year’s midterm elections.

Trump had a national approval rating of 44% in January, with 51% expressing their disapproval. The president’s approval rating, however, has increased four percentage points nationally since October. He remains most popular in Alabama, Wyoming and West Virginia. He’s least popular in Washington D.C., Vermont and Hawaii.

See the full report.