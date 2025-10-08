Trump administration may axe funding for Louisiana clean energy projects

A new list of Department of Energy grants considered for termination shows the Trump administration is considering canceling nearly 400 additional clean energy projects, including some in Louisiana, Heatmap reports.

Combined with the 321 grants the agency said it was terminating last week, the total value is nearly $24 billion.

While last week’s announcement mostly targeted companies and institutions in Democratic states, the new list appears to be indiscriminate and includes projects across the nation, including the Gulf South.

Some of the most significant projects on the list being considered:

All seven awards in the Hydrogen Hubs program created by Congress in 2021 as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

All awards made under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Direct Air Capture Hubs program, including for Occidental Petroleum’s south Texas DAC Hub and Project Cypress in Louisiana, slated to be among the world’s largest DAC hubs .

While two of the seven hydrogen hubs—those in California and the Pacific Northwest—were on last week’s cancellations list, all seven have their status listed as “terminate” on this new list. That includes hubs based in Appalachia, the Gulf Coast, Texas and the Midwest that planned to make hydrogen from natural gas.

When asked about the new list, DOE spokesperson Ben Dietderich told Heatmap by email that he couldn’t attest to its validity. He adds that “no further determinations have been made at this time other than those previously announced,” referring to last week’s 321 cancellations.

