Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Weird and wacky in the Windy City
After flying nonstop from BTR to Atlanta, Dallas, Houston or Charlotte, it’s a short hop to Chicago’s cache of hidden treasures. Make the rounds to museums dedicated to pizza, surgical science, American writers or pin-back buttons. Whiz by the great and magical Oz Park or Maggie Daley Park. Catch curiosities at the wild and Woolly Mammoth. Bond with fellow spies at the Secret Agent Supply Co. Do a spit take at the interactive Crown Fountain. Then wrap it up with a slice of deep dish heaven. Visit your favorite travel site for low roundtrip fares, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.